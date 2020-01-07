Public invited to Wells’ farewell celebration

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The public is invited to attend a farewell celebration for Marilyn Wells, Minnesota State University, Mankato provost and senior vice president of academic affairs, from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in the Hearth Lounge.
A program is scheduled to begin at approximately 4 p.m. on the day of the event.
Wells has been serving in her current role at Minnesota State since July 2013. She was recently appointed chancellor at Penn State Brandywine, where she will begin her duties on Monday, Jan. 13.
“Wednesday’s celebration reception is an opportunity to thank Dr. Wells for her many contributions to Minnesota State Mankato and wish her well in her new career opportunity,” Minnesota State University, Mankato President Richard Davenport said. “We greatly appreciate her leadership over the past 6-1/2 years as the University’s chief academic officer.”
Davenport recently appointed Matt Cecil interim provost and senior vice president for academic affairs, effective Monday, Jan. 13, while the institution continues its search for Wells’ permanent replacement.
David Jones, vice president of student affairs and enrollment management, and Gregg Marg, professor of biology and president of the Faculty Association, were appointed to serve as search co-chairs by Davenport.
The hearth lounge is located on the lower level of the university’s Centennial Student Union.
