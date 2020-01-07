REAL ID: What you need to know

MINNESOTA (KEYC) - Beginning Oct. 1, your standard Minnesota drivers license will not be enough to get you on a domestic flight.
That means you have just under 10 months to get your REAL ID, or you'll have to use your passport or an active military ID to fly.
In order to apply for your REAL ID, you're going to need to bring along a few documents.
“You need a certified birth certificate or a valid passport; your social security card, it can’t be laminated; you would need a current utility bill, current bank statement or current credit card statement; and your driver’s license,” Blue Earth County License Center administrator Suzanne Jensen said.
FULL LIST OF ACCEPTED DOCUMENTS: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/real-id/Pages/required-documents.aspx
You can also apply for an enhanced REAL ID. It’s $15 extra, but it will also allow you to cross the U.S. border in most circumstances except flying.
“So the enhanced lets you drive across the border, walk across the border, or take a boat across,” Jensen said.
To make sure you're set to apply: state officials encourage everyone to save time and pre-apply online on your county's website.
PRE-APPLY FOR YOUR REAL ID: https://driverservices.dps.mn.gov/EServices/_/
It will verify you have all the documents you need, and ensure your wait in line is worth it.
If you aren't REAL ID ready yet, you're not alone.
State officials say only 10% of card holders have applied for their REAL IDs.
But don’t let that timeline make you procrastinate: the state say wait times are between six and eight weeks to get the card.
Not every Minnesotan needs a REAL ID. If you don’t plan on taking a flight, your standard license or identification card will work until it expires.
MORE REAL ID RESOURCES: https://dps.mn.gov/divisions/dvs/real-id/Pages/resources.aspx
