State Rep. Huot to host listening session in North Mankato

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — State Rep. John Huot (DFL-Rosemount) announced Monday that he will be hosting a public meeting in North Mankato beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9, at the South Central College Conference Center.
The public meeting will allow regional Emergency Medical Services (EMS) boards and EMS workers to engage in a discussion about how the state can help with recruitment and retention of EMS workers and attain a quicker response rate in emergency situations.
“Minnesotans expect and deserve fast and reliable emergency services in times of crisis,” said Huot. “To move forward with solutions, we must understand the financial constraints volunteer EMS workers are facing, and other barriers preventing local community members from volunteering, such as training costs.”
This event is free and open to the public. Attendees are invited to attend and bring questions and comments.
