Waseca officer in critical condition after shooting; suspect wounded

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) — State and local law enforcement are investigating a shooting in Waseca last night that gravely injured a Waseca police officer and a suspect.
In a news conference this morning, the MN Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released the name of the officer and suspect involved in the shooting.
The investigation into last night's shooting that critically injured 32-year-old Waseca Police Officer Arik Matson is still in its preliminary stages.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the case, as more details of the shooting are uncovered.
“The crime scene is still active at this time. I can tell you Officer Matson was shot in the head and he has grave injuries. As I said, he’s being treated for those at this time and I’d continue to ask that you keep him and his family in your thoughts and prayers,” said BCA Superintendent Drew Evans.
Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight near the 900 block of Fourth Avenue SE in Waseca.
When four officers responded to the area, including Matson, they found 37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky in the backyard of a neighboring residence on the 900 block of Third Ave SE.
“At one point in the encounter with him, Officer Matson was shot, officers then shot Mr. Janovsky. Officers attended to both parties at the scene and Officer Matson was then transported by air ambulance to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale,” Evans said during a press conference.
Tyler Janovsky, who received non-life threatening injuries, was recently released from prison after serving a sentence for owning and operating a meth lab that was found in his basement.
In December, police say he fled his Waseca residence when authorities conducted a probation check.
“He had an active warrant for drug-related charges. They did not know they were encountering him when they responded to the scene, and we’re still piecing that together, but he did have an active warrant.”
Arik Matson has been with the Waseca Police Department since 2013. A husband and father, he’s also a member of the South Central Drug Investigative Unit SWAT Team and a DARE officer.
“This is the worst nightmare a law enforcement agency can face and we’re living it right now. We have to remain strong and diligent. We still have a job to do, we’re still going to be responding to calls in the city of Waseca, be responsive but help one another too,” said Waseca Police Department Chief Penny Vought.
Little detail has been released regarding the weapons involved in the shooting and how many rounds were fired.
The BCA says the investigation may take some time as the scene is thoroughly examined and Officer Matson battles his injuries.
“Please continue to keep Arik and his family in your thoughts. As we focus on Arik, we have asked the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to conduct the investigation into this incident,” said Vought.
A GoFundMe created for Arik Matson has raised a substantial amount to help his family with medical expenses.
After it was posted, the Go Fund Me raised almost $40,000 in under five hours for Officer Aric Matson who is at North Memorial Hospital battling his injuries.
The fund will assist his family with medical expenses and everyday needs while Arik is in the hospital.
