Bloomberg to make stop in Wells on Wednesday

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) — Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg is making a stop in Wells on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
The billionaire and former mayor of New York City will tour the farm of Darin Johnson and his family.
Johnson is secretary of the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association.
Bloomberg plans a tour of Johnson’s operation, followed by a roundtable discussion with the Johnsons and Joe Smentek, the executive director of the Minnesota Soybean Growers 'Association.
This will be Bloomberg's first visit to a Minnesota farm.
He’s also making stops in Chicago and Akron, Ohio, later that day.
