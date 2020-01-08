Grandfather, grandson duet bring music locally for years

MADISON LAKE, Minn. (KEYC) — They call themselves “The Old Guy and the Kid."
The grandfather, grandson duet has brought music to the area for years.
Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun-Schulz’s musical collaboration began years ago.
Labeling their music anywhere from rock, blues, country to Americana.
“Kaleb lived with us for a while as he was growing up and so I would play a little guitar each night when I came home from work and Kaleb had an interest in that,” said Mark Braun.
“My earliest memory of playing music with him is probably when I was like eight. He was probably the first person I ever played music with," added Mark’s grandson Kaleb Braun-Schulz.
For Mark, the niche for music also began at an early age.
“I was in a band when I was growing up and through most of my high school as well as college," Mark said.
And following in those footsteps is Kaleb.
I actually just released an album, my grandpa does sing on the album a little bit," he added.
“You know we start to figure out how we view the world just through the music that we do and love. It’s a different than experiencing that with someone my age," said Kaleb.
“Who wouldn’t want to play music with their grandson?" added Mark.
The duo’s next show is scheduled for Jan. 10 at the MonaLena in New Ulm.
