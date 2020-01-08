Just $10,000 short of goal, Greater Mankato Area United Way confident goal within reach

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — After a year of fundraising and events, the Greater Mankato Area United Way announces they came up just $10,000 short of its $2.06 million 2020 campaign goal.
But not to worry, CEO Barb Kaus says the goal should be met within the next few days.
Last year the campaign helped 51,000 people.
Although the goal is soon to be met, the campaign will stay open for a little while longer to help more in need.
“There’s thousands of more beyond that amount of 2.06 million that we need to get to that we need to help. So we are going to continue to take in pledges all the way probably through the end of March for that 2020 campaign because of the additional people that need help”
Campaign funds directly benefit 55 partner programs supporting health and education in Blue Earth, Nicollet, Waseca and Le Sueur counties.
