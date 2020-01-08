Local author Allen Eskens to present at VINE

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Best-selling author Allen Eskens will be giving a presentation entitled “An Author’s Life” at 1 p.m. on Jan. 15 at VINE Adult Community Center.
Eskens is the author of “The Life We Bury” and “The Guise of Another” and is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award and Silver Falchion Award.
Currently, his book “The Life We Bury” is in development to be turned into a feature film.
During the presentation, Eskens will describe his non-traditional journey to becoming an author, which began after practicing criminal law for 25 years.
This event is free for VINE members and available to the public for a cost of $5.
Anyone interested in attending this event must register before Tuesday, Jan. 14.
For more information or to register, visit VineVolunteers.com or call (507) 386-5586.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.