Local church invites area residents to community dinner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Anyone looking for a little comfort food and sense of community can make their way to a local church for a community feed.
The Mankato Church of Christ, located by the campus of Minnesota State University-Mankato invites everyone out, whether you're from Mankato or not, this Friday and next Firday.
On Friday, the church will be serving chili while on the 17th, they’ll have spaghetti.
“This is really for anybody in the community,” said Mankato Church of Christ Pastor Alan Cantrell. “You don’t have to live in any part of Mankato, or Mankato at all, you don’t have to be a member of the church or have any certain views religious or otherwise. There is nothing we are trying to get from you. We just want some time from you.”
Nothing is needed to come chow down. The church is just trying to cultivate a sense of community.
