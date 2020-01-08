Mavericks are chipping away at second half of season

“They’ve put a lot of work into it, really our group, those two, Josh French, Parker Tuomie, Connor Mackey, Ian Scheid, the older guys have really, it’s been interesting what’s happened against St. Cloud and how they’ve handled it. They’ve gone back to work, they’ve reset. You get into your senior year and into the second half and all the sudden you start thinking Wow this is, three and a half years have gone by fast, how fast is the last three and a half months going to go. I think they’re enjoying it right now, they’re pouring a lot into it everyday as far as their work, their preparation and to have them have the weekend that they had last weekend allowed us to get out of the weekend with a sweep and we’re going to need them to provide those examples throughout this week if we’re going to have any success on the road," Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.