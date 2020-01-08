Mavericks are chipping away at second half of season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Maverick Men’s Hockey team is coming off of a home sweep over Alaska Fairbanks last weekend which boosted their overall record to 18-3-1.
The senior class shined in the series and with just three months remaining in their college careers those seven are putting forth great effort.
Senior forward Marc Michaelis scored twice and assisted on another in Friday nights’ home tilt. Teammate, senior winger, Nick Rivera also had a big weekend, putting two pucks to the back of the net on Saturday.
“They’ve put a lot of work into it, really our group, those two, Josh French, Parker Tuomie, Connor Mackey, Ian Scheid, the older guys have really, it’s been interesting what’s happened against St. Cloud and how they’ve handled it. They’ve gone back to work, they’ve reset. You get into your senior year and into the second half and all the sudden you start thinking Wow this is, three and a half years have gone by fast, how fast is the last three and a half months going to go. I think they’re enjoying it right now, they’re pouring a lot into it everyday as far as their work, their preparation and to have them have the weekend that they had last weekend allowed us to get out of the weekend with a sweep and we’re going to need them to provide those examples throughout this week if we’re going to have any success on the road," Mike Hastings, MSU head coach, said.
The purple and gold are currently on a three game win streak and have 14 games remaining in the regular season.
“Yeah, it’s absolutely come quick and you know it is, you come in as a freshman and everyone says man it happens fast, coach has his seniors say it but it really does, it really does fly. I can’t believe we’re in our last half, it’s crazy it really is but we’re trying to enjoy everyday and make the most of it,” Josh French, MSU senior forward, said.
The Mavs have lost just one game on the road and hope to add a couple more wins to that record this weekend as they travel to Big Rapids, Michigan to take on Ferris State, a school Josh French is familiar with as his Dad played for the Bulldogs during his college career.
“We’ve been there before so I got to see his picture up on the wall from whatever year he played so that was kind of funny to see, I sent a picture to him but yeah we were having dinner last night just talking about it and yeah it’ll be fun to be back at that rink and knowing my Dad played there is pretty special,” French said.
The Mavericks leave for Michigan Thursday and are set to play their first game against the Bulldogs Friday, shortly after 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.