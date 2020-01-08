More than $94,000 raised for Waseca police officer’s family

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Community members come together to raise funds for Waseca police officer Arik Matson, who was critically injured in an officer-involved shooting Monday.
As of Wednesday morning, nearly 2,000 people have donated more than $94,000 to a GoFundMe page set up to provide financial relief for Matson’s family while he recovers from his injury.
Officer Matson was on a suspicious person call when he and other officers approached 37-year-old Tyler Janovsky, who had an active warrant for drug-related charges.
Officer Matson was shot in the head and Janovsky was shot twice. Both were transported to North Memorial hospital.
