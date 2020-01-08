Prep Athlete: Holly Wiste

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -The Mankato West girls’ basketball team is off to a strong 8-3 start this season thanks in part to the play of senior Holly Wiste who is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
Holly Wiste is a key cog in the Scarlet offense that’s averaging almost 70 points per game.
The senior brings plenty of intensity to the squad and has led by example for years.
“I just think i’m pretty quick. I push the ball a lot, get us going in transition. I think I do a good job of getting my head up and getting teammates the ball,” said Wiste, Prep Athlete of the Week.
That playmaking ability helped the Scarlets to a state tournament during Wiste’s sophomore season on the team providing valuable experience for big moments.
“I think it’s helped me a lot with pressure since we got to play in Williams Arena. It was super fun, we weren’t expected to do anything big, but we went out there and handled the pressure very well,” said Wiste.
Wiste is one of West’s go-to options in those critical moments of a game, and the senior focuses on doing whatever is essential to win.
“Whatever the team needs to get it done whether it’s me shooting a last second shot or getting the pass there. You have to do what you have to do to get the win,” said Wiste.
Wiste’s leadership and playmaking ability are why the senior is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
