St. Peter athletic training department honored with award

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - A local school district received an award for providing safe environments for student athletes via their training staff.
St. Peter Schools are being recognized by the National Athletic Trainers' Association with the Safe Sports School Award.
This award is meant to promote safety in secondary schools and promote the hard work training staffs have put in to their job.
The district had to meet certain criteria in its athletic training department to receive the award.
“This really shows the community how much emphasis here at St. Peter that we put on the athletics department and the safety of our athletes," explained Certified Athletic Trainer Leah Rutz. "It’s not just about winning trophies, it’s about building the athletes as well-rounded individuals and safety is the priority.”
In order to achieve Safe Sport School status, as Saint Peter High School did, athletic programs must do the following:
- Create a positive athletic health care administrative system
- Provide or coordinate pre-participation physical examinations
- Promote safe and appropriate practice and competition facilities
- Plan for selection, fit function and proper maintenance of athletic equipment
- Provide a permanent, appropriately equipped area to evaluate and treat injured athletes
- Develop injury and illness prevention strategies, including protocols for environmental
- conditions
- Provide or facilitate injury intervention
- Create and rehearse a venue-specific Emergency Action Plan
- Provide or facilitate psychosocial consultation and nutritional counseling/education
- Be sure athletes and parents are educated on the potential benefits and risks in sports as well as their responsibilities
