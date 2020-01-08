Suspect charged with attempted first degree murder in Waseca officer-involved shooting

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors have charged a man with shooting and critically wounding a Minnesota police officer who was responding to a report of a suspicious person.
37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky was charged Wednesday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
Authorities say Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard Monday night.
Matson remains in critical condition. Janovsky also is accused of shooting at two other officers.
The officers shot Janovsky twice. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
