Suspect charged with attempted first degree murder in Waseca officer-involved shooting
Local law enforcement communicate on the scene of an investigation of an officer-involved shooting near the 900 block of 3rd Avenue SE in Waseca, Minn., Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. (Source: Gage Cureton)
By Dion Cheney | January 8, 2020 at 4:35 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 4:53 PM

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Prosecutors have charged a man with shooting and critically wounding a Minnesota police officer who was responding to a report of a suspicious person.

37-year-old Tyler Robert Janovsky was charged Wednesday with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Authorities say Janovsky shot Waseca Officer Arik Matson in the head as Matson and other officers responded to a call of a suspicious person with a flashlight in a backyard Monday night.

Matson remains in critical condition. Janovsky also is accused of shooting at two other officers.

The officers shot Janovsky twice. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

