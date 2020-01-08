Two arrested in connection to attempted robbery in Blue Earth County

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Two people are in custody in connection with an attempted robbery in Blue Earth County.
Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office says a man had a gun pulled on him while he was meeting a woman for an online date at an apartment in Good Thunder.
He was able to escape the apartment uninjured, authorities were able to locate the 17-year-old female he was meeting along with the male suspect, who was identified as Tah 'Viaun Long.
The sheriff’s office says both were arrested on related charges and an allegedly stolen handgun was recovered at the scene.
