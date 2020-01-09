Dinosaur World Live coming to Mankato; tickets on sale Friday

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center recently announced that an interactive children’s theater show that brings dinosaurs to life on stage will be coming to Mankato at 4 p.m. on March 1.
Tickets for this show range from $15.50 to $49.50 and all tickets are reserved seating. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, and can be purchased at the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center box office and online at Ticketmaster.com.
Dinosaur World Live will present a number of prehistoric creatures, including the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Giraffatitan, Microraptor, Stegosaurus and Triceratops.
The show will introduce Miranda, the daughter of paleontologists, who grew up surrounded by dinosaurs on a faraway island off the coast of South America.
Each show of Dinosaur World Live, including the Mankato performance, is followed by a post-show meet and greet where audience members have the opportunity to meet some of the dinosaurs in person.
Visit Dinosaur World Live’s website for more information.
