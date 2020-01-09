Faribault Police searching for robbery suspect

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Faribault Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an attempted robbery at JoAnn Fabrics on Tuesday.
Faribault officers were dispatched to a reported robbery in progress at JoAnn Fabrics, 200 Western Avenue.
Authorities say the suspect approached one employee asking to buy some merchandise. When the employee went to the cash register, the suspect approached her from behind, poked her in the back with an object she described as a baton and told her to open the register.
The suspect hit the employee in the back 2 – 3 times and fled the store after she refused to do so. The employee suffered bruising from the assault but did not require medical attention. No money or merchandise was taken.
The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all black clothing, and covered his face with a scarf
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Faribault Police department.
