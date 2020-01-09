Leaders seek amendment to close Minnesota’s achievement gap

MINNEAPOLIS - Two prominent leaders have proposed an amendment to the Minnesota Constitution aimed at closing the state’s dismal academic achievement gap.
The proposal comes from Alan Page, a former Minnesota Supreme Court justice, and Neel Kashkari, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis.
They told the Star Tribune they want to change the state’s constitution to guarantee all children the fundamental right to a quality public education. But they’ll face opposition from the state’s powerful teachers’ union, Education Minnesota.
The union says the amendment as worded would pave the way for taxpayer funding of vouchers for private schools.
