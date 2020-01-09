Local chef fulfills lifelong dream and shares passion through new diner

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - RayShawn “Archie” Ninow joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about how he is fulfilling his life-long dream of starting his own business with Archie’s Diner.
Ninow says people can expect the best fried chicken in the area, turkey legs, and more.
Archie’s Diner will also support the community. Leftovers from the diner are given to the homeless.
Ninow says he never had a lot when he was little, and he was fortunate that he was adopted by his family, so he wants to help those who may not be as fortunate.
Archie’s Diner opens Saturday, Jan. 11 at the Mankato Place Mall.
