Mike Bloomberg makes campaign stop in Wells

WELLS, Minn. (KEYC) - Former New York City mayor and democratic presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg, visited a multi-generation farm in Wells on Wednesday.
Darin Johnson of Johnson Farms and secretary for the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association, welcomed Mike Bloomberg to their family farm in Wells to have a conversation with the democratic presidential candidate on what stressors they’ve been dealing with on the farm and in the community.
“Has it been a tough past couple years? Absolutely, but we’re very passionate about what we do, we put in a crop, not necessarily the same every year, mother nature gives us a few different pitches occasionally that we got to adjust to, but ultimately it’s about carrying on the legacy of this farm,” said Darin Johnson of Johnson Farms.
“We eat and live based on what you do and I think it’s easy for us living in big cities to forget about the rest of the world, it doesn’t come up, you don’t see them everyday, you get on the subway or whatever and you deal with people that are living close together,” said democratic presidential candidate, Mike Bloomberg.
Trade talks were a topic of discussion as a phase one deal with China remains and the USMCA trade deal waits on a vote.
“The problem you have, it seems to me, is China can buy elsewhere, so if you’re just not competitive you’re just not gonna sell it to them,” said Bloomberg.
“We can’t have that two-year gap in there. we go to selling China 40 million metric tons of soybeans to virtually nothing,” said Johnson.
Access to rural healthcare as well as the cost of healthcare was also stressed.
“It’s great if you can get there by there by just jumping in an Uber or a cab, but you can’t do that. We have a healthcare plan we’ve talked about and written out, but one of the things is supporting rural as well as urban centers,” said Bloomberg.
The list of concerns included the consolidation of implement dealerships and the lack of timely service for technical devices in farm equipment.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.