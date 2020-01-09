A new beer for the year 2020 prepared to help give those in need 20/20 vision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato Brewery has announced a new beer collaboration.
It’s a fitting start to the new year 2020 creating an optometry-inspired brew, to generate funds for those in need of 20/20 vision.
The 20/20 ESP is a unique twist on a traditional style Extra Special Pale Ale.
And for every beer sold, 10 cents from the brewery and 10 cents from Carson-Tillisch Eye Clinic will be donated to the Lion's Club Sight Program.
“By style wise, it should be very approachable to a lot of people but yet it’s something that’s not going to be your traditional light domestic style beer. It’s also not going to be something that’s super bitter or hoppy that you might get in some IPA’s," Mankato Brewery’s Tim Tupy said.
“One of the programs of the Mankato Lion’s Club is to provide psych grants. These psych grants go to people in the community that maybe fall through the cracks in terms of who can get other assistance programs,” Lion Club member Bill Vanderfluif said.
The beer will be made available on Tuesday, January 28th at 5 p.m.
It’ll be available on draft and in cans and liquor stores.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.