Nicollet Public School educator receives Golden Apple Award

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) — Megan Oertli uses encouragement, clarity and compassion and things you can’t learn from a book as techniques to teach her 4th graders in Nicollet.
“Mrs. Oertli cares about her students so much and inspires me every day,” said Trista Lanz, an educator at Nicollet Public School.
“When they come in the morning, I greet them at the door. It’s a fresh start to every day and a good way to start the day," Oertli said.
But Oertli knows her most important role is helping them succeed when they leave her classroom.
“We really focus on Raider pride: being respectful, safe and positive, things they will helpfully carry with them into the community and into the world.”
