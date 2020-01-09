Owatonna native found unresponsive, dies following National Guard training exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (KEYC) — The Minnesota National Guard reported on Thursday that an Owatonna, Minnesota, native died at Fort Jackson Training Center in Columbia, South Carolina, on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
A news release from the Minnesota National Guard said that 19-year-old Pvt. Connor J. McGurran was found unresponsive Wednesday morning following a training exercise.
McGurran was immediately taken by ambulance to Providence Hospital where he was pronounced deceased by medical authorities, according to the Fort Jackson Public Affairs Office.
McGurran was born in Owatonna and enlisted in the Minnesota Army National Guard in September 2019.
The cause of death remains under investigation.
