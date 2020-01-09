Prep Athlete: Jon Zinniel

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) -The New Ulm Cathedral boys’ basketball team is one of the top ranked teams in Class A this season thanks in part to the production of senior Jon Zinniel who’s our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
New Ulm Cathedral is filled with plenty of different playmakers on the court, and one of the squad’s top scoring threats is senior Jon Zinniel.
“Jon’s a four year starter for us here at Cathedral. He came in here as a lanky freshman that people had to worry about from the perimeter. As the years have progressed he’s developed inside to attack the hoop and get to the free throw line. You talk about being able to score at all three levels, he definitely can do that. Defensively too, he’s become a much better defender on the perimeter and his shot blocking has been a force to reckon with inside as well,” said Alan Woitas, Cathedral head coach.
Zinniel continues to improve his craft with all the time spent in the weight room and gym.
“I mean I’ve just got to thank the people that allow me to put that time in, coach, parents, or just all sorts of people that let me get into the gym and get that work in.”
The senior also hit the floor for Minnesota Rise, elevating his game with some of the top players in our area.
“It kind of lets you know what you need to work on, the physicality. It tells you where you need to get better, and where you can improve,” said Zinniel.
“He’s very passionate about the game of basketball, it’s his love. He spends a lot of time on it, and he deserves the success he’s had this year,” said Woitas.
Zinniel’s work ethic and game changing ability are why the senior is our KEYC News 12 Prep Athlete of the Week.
