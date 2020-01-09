Registration open for North Mankato’s Adult Spelling Bee

By Mary Rominger | January 9, 2020 at 11:02 AM CST - Updated January 9 at 11:02 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration is now open for North Mankato’s Adult Spelling Bee.

Teams of 3 or 4 people will battle it out in a tournament-style competition.

All proceeds will benefit the North Mankato Taylor Library.

“We will call out a word and then they’ll write it on their whiteboard and then everyone will hold that up and then they’ll have a judge at their table that will determine if that’s the correct answer or not,” says Hallie Ulrich.

“Cheats” are available for purchase. These include an opportunity to ask a friend, try again, or have 30 seconds with a dictionary during the competition.

In addition, the rounds will include a speed round for the chance of winning additional prizes.

