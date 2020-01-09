Registration open for North Mankato’s Adult Spelling Bee

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Registration is now open for North Mankato’s Adult Spelling Bee.
Thanks to the previous year’s popularity, they’ve moved it from LocAle to Mankato Brewery for more space.
Teams of 3 or 4 people will battle it out in a tournament-style competition.
All proceeds will benefit the North Mankato Taylor Library.
“We will call out a word and then they’ll write it on their whiteboard and then everyone will hold that up and then they’ll have a judge at their table that will determine if that’s the correct answer or not,” says Hallie Ulrich.
“Cheats” are available for purchase. These include an opportunity to ask a friend, try again, or have 30 seconds with a dictionary during the competition.
In addition, the rounds will include a speed round for the chance of winning additional prizes.
