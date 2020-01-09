Sweet Financial offers advice on setting your financial goals for the new year

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Amber Knips from Sweet Life Financial joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about the importance of setting your financial goals for the new year.
Knips says that having your goals set is like putting together a puzzle by starting with the box; giving you a great start.
A good place to begin for increasing savings is adjusting your employment plan. And when getting ready for retirement, now is the great time to review your retirement plan.
