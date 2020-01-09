’They Lied. We Know.’ initiative visits St. Peter High School for harmful vaping awareness

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside St. Peter High School, officials at Cambria made their case against vaping.
The company's new initiative is called, "They Lied. We Know."
Student leaders presented facts that disprove common misconceptions of e-cigarettes and vaping.
“It wasn’t really around when I was a sophomore, but now it’s become such a big problem," high school senior Sarah Conlon said.
It's a problem for teens across the country.
The CDC says between 2017 and 2018, the number of youth who used e-cigarettes went up by 1.5 million.
And many blame the problem on advertising.
“These kids that are trying vaping would’ve never tried smoking,” Cambria’s Anne Davis said.
In 2016, nearly 7 out of 10 US middle and high school students saw ads for e-cigarettes according to the CDC.
“We really saw just an explosion in student use and students who were getting caught while at school vaping,” St. Peter High School Annette Engeldinger said.
Cambria began this presentation just a couple months ago.
The idea came from conversations in their office, among parents who were facing the problem at home.
Like Sarah Lien, a parent of three high school students.
“It was a very real and relevant conversation we were having for quite sometime maybe over the past year and a half,” Cambria’s Lein said.
Now, "They Lied. We Know." is set to educate and normalize the conversation for students to make the decision themselves not to vape.
“I’m not in this alone as a parent which is a great sense of reassurance,” Lein said.
And there's a reason the presentation revolves around student voices.
“If your listening to a parent versus listening to a friend tell you that something isn’t good for you, I think you would listen to your friend a little closer,” Davis said.
“For them to hear stuff from peers or people that they can connect with more than from teachers,” Conlon said.
Cambria hopes to bring this to other schools in the state to spread the word.
For more information, visit theyliedweknow.com.
