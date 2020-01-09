True Value Hardware now offering groceries in Butterfield

BUTTERFIELD, Minn. (KEYC) - After nearly ten years without a grocery store, the City of Butterfield now has access to groceries.
For some small towns, access to a grocery store and groceries is an issue.
And sometimes it may mean driving to a neighboring community to pick some up.
But in Butterfield that’s no longer an issue. Since May of last year, Mark and Barb Warner at True Value Hardware have been offering their own selection of groceries.
“Well it’s a need that the community had asked. When we bought the store December of 2018 we started asking the customers, or the people in the community, what would they like to see. You know, what are some of the things and I think the overwhelming thing were groceries.”
The last grocery store in the town of about 600 people closed 10 years ago. Since then, they’ve been without a store to call their own.
“Well the response I’ve gotten has been really good. So people can get the basics or the necessities that they need here in town and not have to run to neighboring towns to get everything right away. Most of them go for their large amounts, but if they need a quick cup of sugar, or flour, or eggs, milk we’ve got it.”
With a selection of non-perishables and some fresh products business has been good at True Value.
“Yeah, we’ve been slowly adding groceries in. If somebody comes in and says they’re looking for this or that we check it out and see if we can get it and if we can we put it on the shelf until the shelves get full.”
The True Value has even become a place to visit after the store started offering coffee for customers.
“Well we’re hoping down the road to put a deli in because we have nothing in town to get a sandwich, you know to sit down and have a sandwich or anything. So we’re hoping down the road to expand to do that.”
