The Waseca community rallies together to share their support for Officer Arik Matson who remains in critical condition

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - “Waseca is hurting. I like many people Monday night, were sitting at home and scared and shocked and texting our friends who are emergency responders making sure they’re OK and just patiently waiting by your phone," Itron’s Molly Kopischke said.
Shortly after the community was made aware Officer Arik Matson was involved in the shooting, 407 Designz out of Alden, Minnesota posted a sketch online for shirts in honor of the critically injured officer.
“On Facebook, and I thought we might get about 50 (orders) and it was important that we donate all the proceeds to Arik and his family. So, we were at 50 in probably the first 15 minutes... it just snowballed, I mean it exploded in less than 12 hours time,” 407 Designz partner Lori Nelson said.
With 558 orders now in place, 407 Designz had to suspended it’s sales as they seek out the help of another business.
It’s no surprise that the community is especially eager to help out Officer Matson and his family with his strong impact in the community.
Nelson feels like this is an opportunity to give back to the Matson family after her children were in an accident and were met by Matson’s mother.
“When Trent and his siblings were in a very serious car accident almost 17-years ago, all taken to Albert Lea Hospital... something I will always remember,” Nelson said.
For the past five years, Matson has led the DARE program for the Waseca Intermediate 5th grade students.
The program is in place to teach kids about making healthy and responsible decisions regarding drugs, alcohol, and life in general.
“Officer Matson seemed to be very energetic and very enthusiastic about his role as our DARE officer, he has built strong relationships with out students, so our kids know him and they care about him,” superintendent of the Waseca school district Tom Lee said.
With that, the school is ensuring the kids are given appropriate attention and care with the likelihood of a tragedy like this having a lasting impact.
“We’ve been trying to rally around our kids, because when I have a relationship with someone and something bad happens to them and if I might be 12-years old, you don’t know how I’m going to react to that, I might react to that as if nothing ever happened - is that a healthy response? I might react to that by being crushed? - is that a healthy response?,” Lee said.
The school released tips on how parents can talk to children following a shooting.
Community members affected by the news, of course, extend beyond the school system.
"Last summer, my daughter and I were biking around the lake and all of a sudden he pulled over and he turned he turned his lights on and my little seven year old was just nervous and shocked and he came out and complimented her bicycle helmet, she had a unicorn helmet on, and he told her he had to cite her for bicycle safety and he wrote he a ticket and it was for a free ice cream cone,” Kopischke said.
Holding that memory close to her heart, Kopischke initiated the organization of a candlelight vigil in Waseca tomorrow at 6 p.m. in the parking lot of the Public Safety Building.
Mayor Roy Srp will welcome the crowd with a local ministry there to lead a prayer and local musicians to lead the music.
200-300 candles will be handed out on-site, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own.
Albert Lea will also lead a vigil at Matson’s church at the same time.
“Tomorrow we are asking for everyone in the community whether it is Waseca or beyond, to wear blue,” Kopischke said.
The blue to represent the thin blue line that signifies the sacrifice law enforcement officers make everyday.
