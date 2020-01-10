Authorities searching for man accused of threatening to kill two with knife

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Mankato search for man accused of threatening to kill two people while he held a knife.
37-year-old Brent Steinkopf is charged with three counts of felony assault and two counts of felony threats of violence following an incident Monday.
According to a criminal complaint, Steinkopf allegedly punched a woman multiple times at a Mankato hotel, leaving her with broken teeth.
The complaint states Steinkopf later pulled a knife from his bag and threatened to kill the woman and another man who was attempting to diffuse the incident.
Blue Earth County says Steinkopf’s whereabouts are currently unknown and an arrest warrant is requested.
