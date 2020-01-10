Blue Earth County Historical Society commemorates 100 years of women’s right to vote

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - One hundred years ago, the Minnesota Legislature voted “yes” to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, granting women the right to vote.
To commemorate, the Blue Earth County Historical Society is hosting an exhibit created by the League of Women Voters called "A Century of Civic Engagement.
It features local artifacts like a voting booth used in Mankato in 1924, and century-old outfits worn by suffragettes.
The exhibit is traveling to history centers across the state, but will be in Mankato until Mar. 28. It is free and open to the public.
The Blue Earth County Historical Society will be hosting a public reception to kick off the exhibit Saturday, Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m.
