Blue Earth County to propose a feedlot ordinance update

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Blue Earth County is working to update its 25-year-old livestock manure management ordinance.
The county conducted a survey regarding the current feedlot program and regulations and what changes county residents would like to see.
Results from the survey were discussed with the county board on Tuesday, consisting of proposals that include updated animal unit calculations and feedlot structure setbacks.
“One of the big ones was lot area. Currently Blue Earth County we require 40 acres for anything 1,000 animal units or more and ten acres for anything ten animal units and above so what is proposed in the county board was ten acres for anything 25 animal units or more and five acres for anything less than 25 animal units," said Garett Rohlfing, environmental services for Blue Earth County Government Center.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.