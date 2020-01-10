Business Network International offers referrals and networking opportunities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Karla Marshall from Business Network International joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to talk about how they support businesses through networking and referrals.
Minnesota and Wisconsin is BNI’s largest region, and there are four chapters in Mankato. They meet each week with business professionals to deliver referrals.
In Febuary, there will be visit days where folks can learn more about BNI.
To find those dates and learn more about BNI, visit https://bnimn.com/en-US/index
