Faribault Police seeking suspect involved with robbery

FARIBAULT, Minn. (KEYC) — The Faribault Police Department is searching for a suspect that is connected with an attempted robbery at Jo-Ann Fabrics on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Authorities say the suspect approached an employee from behind at the cash register, poked her in the back with an object she described as a baton and told her to open the register.
When she refused, the suspect hit her in the back two to three times with the object and fled.
The employee suffered bruising from the assault but did not require medical attention.
No money or merchandise was taken.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Faribault Police Department at (507) 334-4305.
Copyright 2020 KEYC. All rights reserved.