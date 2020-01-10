First full moon of the new decade.

Other parts of the world have a chance at seeing the Penumbral Lunar Eclipse associated with tonights full moon. A Penumbral Lunar Eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the Suns light from completely lighting up the moon. This will not case complete darkness but rather produce a darker than normal full moon. Bad news for us in North America, tonights Penumbral Lunar Eclipse will not be visible. Areas that will have a chance at seeing the eclipse include Asia, Europe, Africa and Australia. Even some parts of Alaska and Canada may have a chance at viewing tonights first eclipse of the year.