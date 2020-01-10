Greater Mankato Area United Way surpasses its 2020 campaign goal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For the fifth year in a row, the Greater Mankato United Way has reached its campaign goal.
The non-profit announced Friday that the campaign has surpassed the $2.6 million goal for 2020.
“We’re just blessed in the four county area. Everyone wants to help their neighbor, help their friend, help their coworker; people they don’t even know they want to make sure that their community stays strong for the generation that they’re in and future generations,” says United Way CEO Barb Kaus.
The campaign funds 55 partner agencies throughout the region.
“She’ll never take credit for this herself, so I’m going to say it, but we get this number because of Barb. Everything she does, and then the team that she’s assembled with United Way is really what we do to get there. Obviously, I mean giving of our time as a volunteer it can be a great effort sometimes. But without her guidance and leadership we would never get close,” says campaign chair Mike Kunkel.
Even with the goal met, the work isn't finished. Donations for the 2020 campaign are accepted through March.
The campaign for 2021 begins this summer in August.
