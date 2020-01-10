Hundreds gather at vigil for Waseca Police Officer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Hundreds of people in Waseca attended a candlelit vigil tonight in support of officer Arik Matson who was shot in the head while responding to a disturbance call in Waseca on Monday night.
The candlelit vigil, hosted at the Waseca Public Safety Building, is one of several in the surrounding area tonight.
Organizers of the vigil encouraged those to wear blue or place blue lights in the front of homes.
The Matsons’ pastor released a video statement, seen in the video gallery below, saying Matson’s condition is still critical, but doctors say he’s improving every hour. A GoFundMe created for Matson and his family has raised nearly $145,000 as support continues to pour in.
