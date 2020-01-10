Mavericks to begin four game road trip

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota State University, Mankato Men’s Hockey team is chipping away at the second half of their season.
The 18-3-1 Mavericks made the trek to Big Rapids, Michigan, Thursday ahead of their two game series against the Ferris State Bulldogs. Next week the Mavs are on the road again to take on Bowling Green in Ohio. Head Coach Mike Hastings talked to how the team is preparing for the upcoming travel.
“We’ll go right back to leaning on our veterans, guys who have been in both buildings. The group’s done a really good job at just focusing on what today brings and this week we had an opportunity to come over to skate at ASA so that we could get used to the smaller ice sheet, the smaller area which you’re going to see in both buildings so as far as prep we can do that, we’re fortunate with that and then just personnel wise we’re relying on our leadership group, their experiences and what they’ve had in those buildings so that we can get in the right spot on the rink and then have the right mentality as a group,” Mike Hastings, MSU Head Coach, said.
As far as the mentality that the players have being away from home ice, senior forward Josh French gave us some insight.
“I don’t think we do anything differently, like you said the road, it’s more of a grind but we just try to prepare the same way everyday and we know this weekend is going to be a grind, we know what’s coming but we try not to look to far ahead so we’re focused on this weekend against Ferris and yeah just preparing everyday like in practice and workouts, just making sure our bodies are ready, our minds ready so we’re ready to go for the weekend,” Josh French, MSU senior forward, said.
The Mavs take the ice to begin their away stretch Friday at 6:07 p.m.
