Minnesota farmers granted opportunity to nominate schools for $15k STEM grants

ST. LOUIS (KEYC) — Grow Rural Education, sponsored by Bayer Fund, recently announced that Minnesota farmers will have the opportunity to nominate local rural public schools for $15,000 grants designed to enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.
Now until April 1, farmers can nominate school districts for the grant by visiting www.AmericasFarmers.com and completing the nomination form.
After a school district receives a nomination, they will be notified and educators are encouraged to submit a grant application describing their desired STEM project prior to April 15.
A panel of qualified math and science teachers will then review the applications and select the finalists. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farming leaders from across the country, will then select the winning school districts.
Grow Rural Education, sponsored by Bayer Fund, has awarded more than $18 million to more than 1,000 schools across the country since the program began in 2011.
“Whether a student plans to begin a career immediately after high school or enroll in a college or trade school, it has become increasingly important for them to have a solid STEM foundation,” said Al Mitchell, Bayer Fund President. “Grow Rural Education is unique because we partner with farmers throughout the duration of the program, from the nomination process to selecting grant-winning schools. Through this partnership, we’re inspiring students, transforming classrooms and strengthening rural school districts with STEM grants.”
In the fall, farmers can enroll in the Grow Communities program for the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a local eligible nonprofit organization and the Grow Ag Leaders program will be accepting applications for $1,500 scholarships for students pursuing an education in agriculture-related fields.
Visit www.AmericasFarmers.com for more information.
