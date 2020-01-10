Minnesota’s housing shortage evident in Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Gov. Tim Walz is proposing state bonding money to create more than 2,600 affordable homes across the state in 2020.
There is a shortage of available and affordable homes here in southern Minnesota.
“This is a very vibrant community. There is a lot of exciting things happening and a lot of development and other things. There are a lot of people in the area looking for housing and there definitely is a shortage," Partners for Affordable Housing Executive Director Jen Theneman said.
People want to move to Mankato, but they are finding it difficult to find the home they want at the right price.
According to the Minnesota Housing Partnership, between 2000 to 2017, rental prices increased by 18% while income decreased by 6%, a swing of 24%.
According to state data, Blue Earth County is an “extreme cost-burdened area," which means that more than 30% of people pay more than 30% of their annual income on rent, and often time it is up to 50% of their annual income that is spent on rent.
This is due to inventory and labor shortages in construction, making it difficult for companies to send their resources all to housing.
To attempt to alleviate these shortages, Gov. Tim Walz recommends authorizing the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency to sell $200 million in Housing Infrastructure Bonds to be awarded statewide on a competitive basis to housing.
“We also hear that there is very limited options for other housing types that people are looking for. Maybe they are looking for more moderate rate apartment buildings downtown or maybe they are looking for patio homes that are within their price range and they are just not finding the housing to meet their needs,” explained Kristin Prososki, the associate director of housing for the City of Mankato.
The $200 million would be used to preserve federally subsidized rental housing, acquire, rehabilitate or construct permanent housing or to acquire land that will be held in community land trusts for single-family homeownership.
“My hope is that [since] this really is a community problem, the community will come together for community solutions and how can we all bring our resources and ideas to address this and set some goals,” Theneman added.
If this is a topic that’s been on your mind, the City of Mankato urges residents to attend any community engagement sessions where this will be the topic.
The City of Mankato community engagement sessions have been scheduled for:
All community engagement sessions will be hosted in the Mankato Room, which is located on the first floor of the Intergovernmental Center in Mankato.
