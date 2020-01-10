Mountain Lake resident becomes 5th millionaire from Minnesota in 2020

ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) — A Mountain Lake, Minnesota, resident was the recent recipient of $1 million after winning the Minnesota Lottery’s Powerball prize.
Southwest Minnesota State University (SMSU) professor John Engstrom purchased the Powerball ticket at Kwik Trip on East Madison Avenue in Mankato.
Engstrom and his wife were in Mankato on December 18, 2019, doing some last-minute Christmas shopping when the couple stopped at Kwik Trip and purchased a ticket. After buying the ticker, Engstrom put the ticket in his coat pocket and “didn’t think twice about it.”
It wasn’t until Christmas Eve when Engstrom did some unexpected laundry, thanks to his 11-month-old grandson, that he discovered the winning ticket in his coat pocket.
“I told my son, ‘Your baby had a million-dollar mess!’ If it wasn’t for his messy diaper, I wouldn’t have checked the ticket,” Engstrom said. “It was a miracle I didn’t lose the ticket.”
Other $1 million winners in Minnesota in 2020 include:
- Stanley and Marcia Juenemann, of Elk River, Minnesota, who claimed a $1 million Powerball prize from the December 21, 2019, drawing on Monday, Jan. 6,
- Camhong Ly, of Minneapolis, who claimed a $1 million Raffle prize on Thursday, Jan. 2,
- Charles Wylie, of Elko-New Market, Minnesota, who also claimed a $1 million Raffle prize on Thursday, Jan. 2; and
- Paul and Jeb Paczynski, of Hermantown, Minnesota, who claimed a $1.6 million Gopher 5 jackpot from the December 16, 2019, drawing on Thursday, Jan. 2.
