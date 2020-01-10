Pick of the Litter - Steely Dan

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s Pick of the Litter from the Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is Steely Dan!
Steely Dan was a local stray who is just over 4-years-old. He has feline deficiency virus, which suppresses the immune system, but with proper care and a home with low-stress, cats like Steely Dan can live long healthy lives.
If you or someone you know are interested in adopting or want to know more about the shelter and the events they have, You can visit their Facebook page, or contact BENCHS at (507) 625-6373 or info@benchs.org.
