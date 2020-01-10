Public invited to forum hosted by New Ulm League of Women Voters

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The New Ulm League of Women Voters is scheduled to host a public forum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Oakwood Methodist Church in New Ulm.
The purpose of the forum is to discuss key bills and issues coming before the 2020 State Legislature.
“We welcome area residents to this forum which will offer details on redistricting and how to have a voice in the next legislature,” said Ruth Ann Webster, President of the New Ulm League of Women Voters. “This promises to be an information-packed morning,” she said.
The is event is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m. for morning coffee and refreshments.
Nick Harper, the civic engagement director for the League of Women Voters Minnesota (LWVMN), will be in attendance and will review bills and proposals affecting voter registration, redistricting, campaign finances, election laws and other League priorities.
Harper will be joined by Paul Huffman, LWVMN’s census and redistricting coordinator, who will discuss the 2020 census and the importance of obtaining a full and complete census count. Huffman will also discuss congressional and legislative redistricting.
Visit the New Ulm League of Women Voters’ website for more information and KEYC’s Community Calendar for more upcoming events.
