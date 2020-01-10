Scarlets set new program record

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West, Mankato East and Austin competed in a gymnastics meet Thursday night.
Scarlets won the meet and set a new program record with a team score of 144.425.
Cougars came in second with a score of 135.450, and the Packers took third with a score of 134.150.
Individual leaders:
Vault: Ella Turner, Mankato East, 9.375
Beam: Taryn Sellner, Mankato West, 9.750
Bars: Jenna Sikel, Mankato West, 9.150
Floor: Taryn Sellner, Mankato West, 9.350
All-Around: Jenna Sikel, Mankato West, 37.125
