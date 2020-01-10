Scarlets set new program record

By Ally Dudgeon | January 9, 2020 at 10:28 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 10:44 PM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato West, Mankato East and Austin competed in a gymnastics meet Thursday night.

Scarlets won the meet and set a new program record with a team score of 144.425.

Cougars came in second with a score of 135.450, and the Packers took third with a score of 134.150.

Individual leaders:

Vault: Ella Turner, Mankato East, 9.375

Beam: Taryn Sellner, Mankato West, 9.750

Bars: Jenna Sikel, Mankato West, 9.150

Floor: Taryn Sellner, Mankato West, 9.350

All-Around: Jenna Sikel, Mankato West, 37.125

