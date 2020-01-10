Sherburn veterinarian caring for 72 ponies seeks reimbursement from Humane Society; filed lawsuit

SHERBURN, Minn. (KEYC) - A rural Minnesota veterinarian has filed a lawsuit against Watonwan County after taking care of a herd of ponies for over a year.
Shirley Kittleson, a veternarian near Sherburn, has been taking care of some furry guests.
The ponies were placed under her care by the Animal Humane Society and Watonwan County after they were seized from a farm in a neighboring county where it was found they were being mistreated.
Kittleson says caring for the ponies for the past 17 months has racked up a bill of $325,000 and that the AHS won't respond to her requests for payment.
Furthermore, she says she can’t sell the ponies because the AHS won’t release the animals to her.
Last month, Kittleson filed a lawsuit against the AHS and the county for nonpayment.
“If the rescue will release them to us then we can find them homes, or sell them or do something with them because they’ve been here a long time now. The babies have turned into a year and a half-year-olds,” says Kittleson.
However, the AHS says they've already paid Kittleson about $5,000 for initial boarding costs and that they notified her she could release the ponies in August 2018.
“We told her she was free to place them or sell them and she has not done that. We also told her at that time last August that we would come and pick them up if she did not want to place them. She would not allow us to pick them up either. So she does not want to place them nor would she give them to us. So she’s been holding them for the last, what is that, 17 months,” says Kathy Mock, a Chief Government Affairs & Community Engagement Officer at AHS.
But Kittleson says she hasn't received anything in writing from the AHS.
“We have never gotten a written release from them. Awhile after the ponies came we got a letter from the county saying that it would be a criminal act for us to release them to anybody. Then awhile later they sent us another letter saying that AHS would have to release them to us and that they were done with them. But we have not gotten anything in writing from them. We’ve been asking for that the whole time,” says Kittleson.
The case is still ongoing in Watonwan County court.
