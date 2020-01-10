Spider Veins: what they are and how to treat them

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Lisa Montag from Skin Essentials joined KEYC News 12 This Morning to discuss spider veins, what they are, how they form, and how to treat them.
Spider Veins often resemble a bruise, purple and red-blue veins that branch together like a web. They can be hereditary or caused by weight loss, pregnancy, standing for long periods at a time.
To treat spider veins, Skin Essentials uses a therapy called sclerotherapy is a procedure where a solution is injected into the vein which then causes the vein to shrink and gradually disappear.
To learn more visit http://www.mankatoclinic.com/treatments-and-services
