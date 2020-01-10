Table saw tech saves fingers at Nicollet High School

NICOLLET, Minn. (KEYC) - Students in Nicollet High School’s shop classes are a bit safer after the school received two donated table saws with high-speed finger saving tech.
The pair of $9,000 saws use kinetic energy and sensors to halt the saw if it detects the moisture in fingers and limbs.
Traveling at 5,000 RPMs, the saw’s blade will drop into an aluminum stop guard if fingers or limbs get too close.
It costs about $150 to replace the blade if the sensors are tripped.
“That’s peanuts compared to taking a finger off or something. And I’ve been doing this 30 something odd years, and knock on wood, it’s never happened but it’s not if it’s when. And this will take care of that," says Nicollet High School Ag Ed Instructor Pat Kearney.
The saws were donated by organizations in Nicollet to protect students.
