There has been a lot of excitement around the inaugural Jack Frost Frolic. However, we heard from a lot of folks that the timing wasn’t great to find a teammate and get registered during all of the holiday hustle and bustle. By postponing the event, we will be able to add to another slow weekend in the community’s calendar and give potential participants more time to wrap their heads around this new and very quirky event. True to Jack Frost’s spirit we have a few more shenanigans up our sleeves related to this event, and we are still very excited to bring it to the community.

Anna Thill, Visit Mankato president