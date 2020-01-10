Winsted man arrested after threatening New Century Academy on social media

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities have arrested a Winsted man in connection to threats of violence against New Century Academy in Hutchinson.
Hutchinson police arrested 21-year-old Christopher Hecksel around 1 a.m. Thursday for threats he allegedly made over social media saying he was “going to shoot up NCA,.”
Five schools in the Hutchinson area were in lockdown when the threats were made on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Hecksel is currently in McLeod County Jail and is charged with a felony count of Threats of Violence.
