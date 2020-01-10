Woman charged after crash that killed 85-year-old Gaylord man

It happened around 6:50 Wednesday night at the intersection of Main Avenue and Fourth Street in Gaylord.

By Benjamin Broze | January 10, 2020 at 10:59 AM CST - Updated January 10 at 10:59 AM

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A woman is charged in a crash that claimed the life of a Gaylord man Wednesday night.

Authorities say a vehicle struck 85-year-old John Siewert and left the scene

Siewert was given life-saving measures then taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators learned the vehicle that struck Siewert was driven by 24-year-old Alicia Streich of Gaylord. She has been charged with criminal vehicular homicide and failure to stop and remain at the scene of crash; both are felony charges.

Streich appeared in court yesterday.

This case is still under investigation.

